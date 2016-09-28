That was the oft-heard refrain from top city leaders Wednesday as they discussed a proposed increase in the city's sales tax rate with the Herald's editorial board.

There are plenty of things the city needs to fund—not just road projects—and one way or another, they say the city has to decide how it's going to respond.

"This community has to choose its future, and this is the opportunity to do that," Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown said. "The bill is coming, and we either choose to move ahead or we stagnate."

Residents will vote Nov. 8 whether to raise the tax from 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent—a move that would fund local infrastructure projects and provide funding for big-ticket projects such as an Interstate 29 interchange or a new water treatment plant.

If approved, the total effective sales tax rate, including the state tax, would move from

6.75 percent to 7.5 percent and take effect early next year. The increase would generate an initial estimated $7.75 million per year and last until 2067.

City leaders stressed the vote won't determine funding for a new public library.

Brown was joined by many of the city's most senior leaders, including City Council President Dana Sande, Vice President Ken Vein, City Administrator Todd Feland and Community and Government Relations Officer Pete Haga.

All agreed the city's best interest lies in passing the tax.

"Our roads are deteriorating, and they need to be fixed. We have a water system that is deteriorating, and over time will need to be fixed as well," Sande said. "If people are OK with the roads falling apart, we don't have to do anything, and that's the status we're in today."

What the sales tax will do, city leaders said, is give them the tools to actively combat the problems and fund the important projects a growing Grand Forks will continue to face. They also said a sales tax will help capture visitors' dollars—Brown arguing that about 40 percent of Fargo's sales tax comes from outside the city—as well as avoid rate increases that likely would occur if the sales tax vote fails.

Next year's $109.6 million city operating budget includes a 2 percent increase in water rates, with similar increases planned over the next three annual budgets. But without the sales tax, Feland said water rates likely would go up an additional 40 percent by 2022, which would be used to fund the new water treatment plant and the Red River Valley Water Supply project—an anti-drought pipeline project linking the Missouri River and Red River valleys.

City officials also shared how they are trying to drive the issue home for the voting public. They gave the Herald board pamphlets in support of a sales tax bump, referenced information available on the city's website and pointed out speaking appearances planned before local groups such as the Rotary Club and The Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

They stressed it's not a campaign, but rather an educational effort.

"The challenge is coming off not like we're trying to scare people or threaten people," Sande said. "We want to be as open and honest as we can."