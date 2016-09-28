Buck up and watch out for deer

The odds of drawing a license for North Dakota's deer gun season remain slim, but the odds of hitting that buck, doe or fawn with a vehicle are increasing on both sides of the Red River, a new report says.

State Farm insurance company this week issued a report indicating Minnesota drivers are 1.3 percent more likely to hit a deer than they were last year, while drivers in North Dakota are a whopping 24.2 percent more likely to hit a deer.

The odds: 1 in 91 in North Dakota, up from 1 in 113 last year, and 1 in 80 in Minnesota, up from 1 in 81 last year. Minnesota ranks seventh in the U.S. for car-deer collisions while North Dakota logs in at 14th.

Both states fall into the "high-risk" category. West Virginia tops the list of states where a collision is most likely with odds of 1 in 41. State Farm bases its estimates on claims data and state licensed-driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration.

October, November and December traditionally are the worst months for deer-vehicle collisions.

"We know there is an increased risk of collision with deer around dawn and dusk, and also during the October-December breeding season," Chris Mullen, director of technology research at State Farm, said in a statement. "However, drivers should be engaged, alert and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or any other obstacle that may suddenly be in your path."

Busy as ever

Scott Loscheider, owner of Modern Auto Body in Grand Forks, said this year has been as busy as any he can remember for deer-vehicle collisions. That comes despite deer licenses that are near recent lows in North Dakota. The state Game and Fish Department this year issued 49,000 gun tags, up slightly from 43,275 licenses in 2015, which was the lowest since 1978.

By comparison, Game and Fish offered more than 145,000 deer licenses in 2005, when whitetail populations in North Dakota were at historic highs. The department sets license numbers based on criteria such as population estimates, hunting success and ag depredation complaints.

"I don't specifically keep track of the number of deer hits that we repair, but this summer has been as busy as any of our busy summers with deer hits," Loscheider said. "I find that fascinating, given I know of only two people that got deer tags. I've been trying to figure that one out—why the number of deer hits and the lack of tags being offered?"

Game and Fish on Wednesday said it had sold the last of this year's deer gun licenses that remained after the lottery.

By the numbers

According to Holly Anderson, a State Farm spokeswoman, the company's claims data show North Dakota drivers reported 5,773 claims for the 2015-2016 survey period, up from 4,557 during the same time last year. Minnesota drivers have reported 42,207 claims, Anderson said, up from 41,203 last year.

Based on State Farm data, the average cost per claim nationally is $3,995, down slightly from $4,135 in 2015. Locally, Loscheider said the cost for repairing a vehicle damaged in a deer collision ranges from about $2,000 to $7,000.

"It's the luck of the draw," he said. "It can add up pretty quick."

Tyler Hovda, an insurance agent in Roseau, Minn., said deer-vehicle collisions are among the agency's top claims throughout the year, although claims spike in the fall.

In Minnesota, though, people at least have the option of buying deer licenses over the counter instead of going through a lottery such as the process required to draw a gun tag in North Dakota.

"We get calls every year from people wondering when they're going to get a discount if they shoot a deer," Hovda said. "And I'm all for that if you harvested a deer because claims will go down."

Why the increase?

Jeb Williams, wildlife chief for Game and Fish in Bismarck, said North Dakota no longer keeps an official count of deer-vehicle collisions, but the risk increases in the fall because the animals become more active.

"With October closely upon us, you have deer dispersing a little bit, you've got rut activity, hunting seasons going on and different types of landscape changes as far as row crops and things like that," Williams said. "There are a number of different variables that make (fall) a little bit more of a time when collisions are more likely."

Low-light periods from dusk to dawn traditionally pose the greatest risk for hitting a deer. Drivers also should be especially alert where deer warning signs are posted.

They're in place for a reason, Williams said. Historically, the North Dakota Department of Transportation worked with the state Highway Patrol and Game and Fish to identify corridors with high deer numbers and high collision rates.

"I know the deer crossing signs are the brunt of a lot of jokes across the countryside," Williams said. "Those signs are placed in those areas strategically with the information they have. For folks when they see those signs, they're not just randomly placed.

"If you are concerned about a deer-vehicle collision, be extra cautious in those areas."

And if a collision is inevitable, buck up and take the hit. As with damage from storms or falling trees, deer collisions are covered under comprehensive auto insurance. Collision insurance commonly kicks in for drivers who roll their vehicle or crash into a stationary object to avoid hitting a deer.

That can result in higher premiums and—worst of all—injury.

"It's always better to hit the deer and keep on driving," Loscheider of Modern Auto Body said. "We have tried to implore that. We've had a few (cases) where people have rolled over and been hurt. The obvious statement is that's not good."