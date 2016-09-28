These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:

• Always buckle up, every trip, every time.

• Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther.

• Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash.

• Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals.

• Avoid distractions such as devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

• Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective.

• If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.

Deer facts all drivers should know:

• Deer are on all roads.

• Deer are unpredictable.

• Deer often move in groups.

• Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall.

• Dusk to dawn are high risk times.

-- State Farm