Facts all drivers should know about deer to avoid becoming a statistic
These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:
• Pay attention to deer crossing signs.
• Always buckle up, every trip, every time.
• Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther.
• Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash.
• Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals.
• Avoid distractions such as devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal.
• Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective.
• If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.
Deer facts all drivers should know:
• Deer are on all roads.
• Deer are unpredictable.
• Deer often move in groups.
• Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall.
• Dusk to dawn are high risk times.
-- State Farm