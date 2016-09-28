Search
    Facts all drivers should know about deer to avoid becoming a statistic

    By Brad Dokken Today at 4:09 p.m.
    Deer crossing sign from WikiMedia

    These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:

    • Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

    • Always buckle up, every trip, every time.

    • Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther.

    • Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash.

    • Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals.

    • Avoid distractions such as devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

    • Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective.

    • If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.

    Deer facts all drivers should know:

    • Deer are on all roads.

    • Deer are unpredictable.

    • Deer often move in groups.

    • Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall.

    • Dusk to dawn are high risk times.

    -- State Farm

