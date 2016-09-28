ND man admits guilt in murder at wedding dance

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—A New Rockford man pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in a wedding dance shooting under a plea deal before Judge Thomas Merrick in Southeast District Court in Jamestown on Wednesday.

David Troske, 52, admitted to firing a single shot into the neck of Donnie Perleberg, Pingree, killing him, at the dance Sept. 6, 2015, at the New Rockford Eagles Club. He also admitted shooting Mary Seiler, New Rockford. Seiler has since recovered from two gunshot wounds.

Merrick ordered the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to complete a presentence investigation by Nov. 9. Troske's sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Eddy County Courthouse in New Rockford.

Troske did not make a comment during the proceedings.

Under the plea deal other charges of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, three counts of reckless endangerment, Class C felonies, and carrying a firearm in a bar, a Class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.

The murder charge is a Class AA felony punishable by life in prison without parole. The attempted murder charge is a Class A felony punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.