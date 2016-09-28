FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON—Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey told a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday that the police tactic known as "stop and frisk" is an important tool when used right.

Comey told the panel that police who search citizens without stating the reason should explain after the encounter why they decided to do so.

The tactic has been struck down in some courts as a form of racial profiling, but Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called for its return.