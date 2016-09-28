GFPD investigating Dairy Valley burglary

An unknown suspect steals cigarettes from Valley Dairy Big Cigs on North Fifth Street early Wednesday morning. Surveillance photos obtained via Grand Forks Police Department.

The Grand Forks Police Department is searching for a suspect Wednesday after an overnight burglary at a local convenience store.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, GFPD was dispatched to Dairy Valley Big Cigs at 1207 N. Fifth St. when an alarm went off, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate a suspect but did discover a broken window on the north side of the building. Police reviewed security footage from the store, which showed an unidentifiable person in a dark mask and a grey sweatshirt taking merchandise from the store, according to the release. A large amount of cigarettes were taken from the store, police say.

The scene was checked for evidence, but GFPD is asking for public assistance to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (701) 787-8000.