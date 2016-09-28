Gogo to launch faster air-to-ground aircraft internet

NEW YORK - Gogo Inc, a major provider of in-flight internet to airlines, plans to announce a faster version of its air-to-ground system for business and commercial aircraft, Chief Operating Officer John Wade said on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The new service, being rolled out over the next 18 months, uses increased radio spectrum to provide speeds of 100 megabits per second, about 10 times more than Gogo's existing system, Wade said in an interview.

Based on cellular telephone technology, the system uses unlicensed radio spectrum, beam-forming directional antennas and other improvements to increase speed, Chief Technology Officer Anand Chari said in the same interview.

"This will bring more than 10 times the speed to each aircraft," Chari said, addressing slow speeds and latency limitations of Gogo's current system when numerous users access it at the same time.

The system requires Gogo to upgrade its existing network of 250 cellphone towers and will require airlines that use its air-to-ground system to install a new modem box and an additional antenna on each aircraft, a process that takes one day, Chari said.

Because of its relatively small size, the air-to-ground system is aimed at business aircraft, regional commercial planes and jetliners that will not travel much outside the United States or over larger bodies of water, Wade said.

Large aircraft that operate internationally and over oceans can achieve similar 100 mbps speeds with Gogo's satellite-based system using Ku band technology, Chari said.