Mealworms found in school fundraiser candy bars

NEW LONDON — A couple candy bars sold by New London-Spicer sixth-grade students as part of a fundraiser reportedly had mealworms inside them.

The district was notified Sunday by a parent who reported that two chocolate almond candy bars had mealworms inside.

According to a news release from NLS communications director Megan Field, the district has worked with with Bazzini LLC and Cherrydale Farms to rectify the situation.

The company believes this is an isolated incident with mealworms found only in the candy bars sold at NLS, according to Field.

"We have been reassured, and want to reassure our community, that the remaining candy bars are safe to sell and consume," she said.

The students have stopped selling the almond candy bars, and if community members have almond candy bars, they should contact the NLS Middle School office for a refund. Other varieties of candy bars in the fundraiser are continuing to be sold.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Middle School office at 320-354-2252, ext. 2400.