Retired judge joins Vogel Law Firm

Former North Dakota District Judge Debbie Kleven has joined Vogel Law Firm as a attorney in the firm's Grand Forks Office.

Kleven, whose Northeast Judicial District judgeship oversaw courts in Grand Forks and Nelson counties, announced her resignation last spring and stepped down Aug. 5.

The move to Vogel Law Firm wasn't sudden. Kleven announced her intent to work with the law group at the start of June and began her new role Sept. 1.

According to a release from the firm, Kleven will concentrate in alternative dispute resolution, mediation, estate planning, elder law, and farm and business succession.

In addition to Grand Forks, Vogel Law Firm has offices in Fargo, Bismarck, Minneapolis and Moorhead.