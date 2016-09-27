A Grand Forks Catholic missionary faces sexual misconduct charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he met while working as a youth pastor in a Minneapolis suburb.

Mitchell Geoffrey Bolkcom, 23, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, in Hennepin County District Court.

He had been working as a lay missionary at the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center in Grand Forks for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) at the time of his arrest.

Authorities began investigation Bolkcom after the victim told her priest about the sexual encounters during confession. The priest contacted local police, who interviewed the victim, court documents state.

According to the criminal complaint, Bolkcom met the victim at a church retreat in late 2015. Bolkcom was working as a youth pastor at the Church of St. Michael in Prior Lake, Minn., at the time.

The two exchanged numbers and met to discuss the victim's depression. These meetings began at public places, but soon shifted to Bolkcom's apartment in Bloomington, Minn. The two met at Bolkcom's apartment four times in early 2016, the complaint states, each time engaging in sexual acts.

Before the fourth meeting, the victim told Bolkcom she did not think going to his apartment was a good idea, but he convinced her to come there by saying he had seven years to live due to a heart condition and would be moving to Florida soon to take a new job, according to the complaint. During that fourth meeting, the victim said the two had intercourse.

Bolkcom was interviewed by officers out of custody when he confessed to the crime and acknowledged his role as a minister to the victim, the complaint states.

If convicted, Bolkcom faces a maximum of 15 years in jail.

Bolkcom began working for FOCUS on Aug. 11, according to Paul Braun, communications director for the Diocese of Fargo and St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center. In a news release, the organization said they were notified of the allegations Sept. 9, at which point Bolkcom was placed on administrative leave. He was arrested on Sept.15 by Bloomington police.

"We are grieved to hear of these allegations," the diocese said in a release. "Let us keep all individuals involved in our prayers, so that healing and truth may be achieved."