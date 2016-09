Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled mosquito spraying to take place Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Crews will be spraying one half of the targeted area each night to increase the effectiveness of the spray.

Mosquito control trucks can be identified by their yellow flashing lights. For more information and trap counts visit www.gfmosquito.com.

