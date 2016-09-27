Construction continues inside a house on St. Andrews Drive in East Grand Forks, one of four on the street being built as part of city incentive programs. Photo by Brandi Jewett.

A loader moves dirt in front of an East Grand Forks home Wednesday under construction as part of a city housing incentive program for builders. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

East Grand Forks Economic Development Director Paul Gorte shows a home Wednesday that is being constructed through the city’s housing pilot program that began earlier this year. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

When it comes to watching the north end of East Grand Forks grow, Abby Amundson has a front row seat from her backyard.

Just steps away from her property is a home under construction as part of a city pilot program that debuted earlier this year, one of three completed or in progress on St. Andrews Drive. The program is run through the city's economic development department and provides incentives to get local builders constructing homes on city lots.

Amundson moved into her newly built home about a month ago and said she is happy to see other activity in the neighborhood.

"It's great that the program is going on because it helps families make that decision about building in this area," Amundson said.

The City Council gave the green light to the pilot program in January. The program gives local builders the opportunity to build homes on empty city-owned lots by offering to finance the first $100,000 of construction loan. The city would recoup the money it lends upon the sale of the home.

The lots targeted this year are located in the Waters Edge addition near Valley Golf Course. The development is home to more than two dozen lots available for purchase ranging from $38,650 to $48,650, including special assessments.

With so many lots sitting empty for years, city staff sought ways to get housing starts in the development and created the program.

"We're elated so much has happened," Economic Development Director Paul Gorte said of the progress made this summer. "Selfishly, I wish we had another half-dozen homes because we really are a good value."

The houses built through the program are in various stages of completion. Construction also has started nearby on a fourth house made possible through another city incentive program.

Two companies, Affinity Builders and Unlimited Builders, are behind the houses on St. Andrews Drive.

In order to participate in the pilot program, builders need to be licensed in Minnesota, have insurance, provide an acceptable site plan to the city and produce a confidential financial statement to prove they have the ability to complete the project. Homes built through the program must be ready for occupancy in eight months or less from the date an agreement is signed between the city and the builder. The $100,000 provided by the city is treated as a line of credit and can only be used for construction materials.

The city offers other incentives to entice homeowners to build or buy on the Minnesota side of the Red River. Among those offerings is a $5,000 loan forgivable after 10 years and a down payment assistance program with up to $7,500 available for closing costs.

Amundson herself used the $5,000 incentive program to build her home in Waters Edge, but says it was just a bonus because she loves living in the community.

"Growing up north of East Grand Forks, I wanted to keep my roots here and raise my kids here" she said.

As of August, building permits filed with the city inspections office show nine new home starts in East Grand Forks this year. Since 2011, 84 permits have been submitted for new homes—an average of 14 each year.

Permit numbers have been declining since 2013, but the city's Economic Development Authority Board has been working on initiatives, such as the housing pilot program, to attract more residents.

"You can get a lot of home for a lot less money—the same home or more home for less money," Gorte said. "There's lots of good reasons to live over here."