5 fall superfoods to check out at farmers markets now

FARGO — Break out the fall decor, Halloween costumes and casserole dishes because it's officially fall y'all! Additionally, fall is a fantastic time to start thinking about eating healthfully and devoting more time and plate space to foods that provide an abundance of nutrients.

Foods packed with nutrients are known as superfoods. Most fruits and vegetables fall under the category of superfood, but people often forget that fresh produce isn't just a luxury of summer.

Simone Wai, a co-organizer for the Red River Market, says the market is overflowing with squash and pumpkins. "We have tons of varieties," she said. "There aren't as many fruits during the fall, but there are plenty of apples."

Along with apples and squashes, here are some other fall superfoods you may want to shop for, at your favorite farmers market or grocery store.

Pears

Pears are filled with antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C. The disease-fighting compounds in pears have been shown to reduce the risk of certain cancers, diabetes and high cholesterol. Bake or poach the pear to enhance their sweetness.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are a Middle Eastern fruit that are in season from September through February in the Northern Hemisphere and from March to May in the Southern Hemisphere. They are a good source of fiber and contain vitamins A, C and E along with other antioxidants. To eat: cut the pomegranate in half and spoon out all of the seeds (be careful though because the juice will splatter and stain your clothes). Toss the seeds in salad, yogurt, oatmeal or just eat them plain.

Leeks

Leeks are a bulb vegetable that resembles an oversized green onion. They are a good source of vitamins C and E, Niacin, folate, B6 and potassium. Leeks have many phytochemicals that support the immune system and liver function. The vegetable can be used in soups, stir-fries, pastas and many other hearty fall dishes.

Mushrooms

Although mushrooms are not plants and do not contain phytonutrients (plant nutrients), they do have a large amount of nutritional value, which is why they are considered a superfood. "They contain virtually no fat, sugar or salt and are a valuable source of dietary fiber as well as the five B vitamins," says Sarah Schenker, a celebrity dietician in the United Kingdom. Shiitake mushrooms are well known and considered one of the world's healthiest foods; toss them in salads, soups or eat them raw.

Pumpkins

A member of the squash family, pumpkins are a fall icon bursting with nutrients. They are loaded with antioxidants and disease-fighting vitamins as well as alpha- and beta-carotene that promote healthy vision and cell growth. Roast the pumpkin and use the smooth flesh in a soup or smoothie.

How to roast a pumpkin

-- Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

-- Cut a small piece off one side of pumpkin so it won't roll around when laid on its side. Cut off the stem and bottom, then set back up on one end.

-- Using a cleaver or large knife, split the pumpkin in half. Scoop out the seeds and fiber with a large metal spoon or ice cream scoop. Cut the fibers with kitchen shears if necessary. Reserve seeds for another use, if desired.

-- Sprinkle the flesh with kosher salt and lay the halves, flesh side down, on a parchment paper-lined half-sheet pan. Roast until a paring knife can be easily inserted and removed from the pumpkin, 30 to 45 minutes. Test in several places to ensure doneness.

-- Remove the pan to a cooling rack and cool the pumpkin for 1 hour.

-- Using a large spoon, remove the roasted flesh of the pumpkin from the skin to the bowl of a food processor. Process until the flesh is smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.

-- Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Source: Alton Brown, The Food Network