North Dakota Industrial Commissioner members Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Gov. Jack Dalrymple tour one of the work rooms in the expanded core library at UND on Monday, Sept. 26, with Ph.D. student Spencer Wheeling. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand forks Herald

Julie LeFever, director of the Wilson M. Laird Core and Sample Library at UND, shows part of the expansion of the facility during a rededication Monday, Sept. 26, at UND. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

As Julie LeFever toured the Wilson M. Laird Core and Sample Library on the UND campus last week, she noted a gap in the concrete floor.

Each side had a slightly different shade of gray, denoting where construction crews added 28,000 square feet of warehouse space. Towering above LeFever were shelves filled to the brim with cardboard boxes containing rock cores and samples. But in the newly built section of the warehouse, the shelves were largely empty.

“We’re building for the future,” said LeFever, the core library’s director.

State leaders, oil industry executives and Laird’s children dedicated an expansion of the core library Monday afternoon. The facility, which is a part of the North Dakota Geological Survey under the state Industrial Commission’s Department of Mineral Resources, serves as a resource to researchers, students and oil industry officials, who may examine the material in onsite lab space.

“What we hope is that they drill based on what they see,” LeFever said from her temporary office across the street from the library. “It’s not the old days when you poke a hole and you hope you hit oil.”

But for all the advantages the facility provides, it was in need of extra space. Its 13,000-square-foot warehouse is full, so the 28,000 square feet were added along with 3,275 square feet of lab space, said state geologist Ed Murphy. Part of the previous building, which opened in 1980, was demolished to make way for new office and lab space.

A skyway leads from the new core library to Leonard Hall and the new Collaborative Energy Complex across the street. The $13.6 million core library expansion project came in $200,000 under budget, said Alison Ritter, spokeswoman for the Department of Mineral Resources.

One of those new labs was named after LeFever, who has led the facility for 27 years. She’s the only director the library has had, Ritter said.

“I’m excited,” LeFever said. “That’s quite an honor.”

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said LeFever has “always been willing to share her knowledge with visiting scientists.

“For her, it is always been (about) what is best for the state of North Dakota,” he said.

‘Really popular’

The Bakken oil boom that took place over the past decade or so isn’t LeFever’s first go-around. She remembers the late 1980s and early 1990s as a busy time, as well.

LeFever said the more recent play is “unconventional,” which means companies have to drill cores more often. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a member of the Industrial Commission, said there were more core samples collected during an 18-month period three years ago than the previous 18 years.

The library holds more than 80 miles of core, Murphy said in a letter to the editor published in Monday’s Herald.

“When the Bakken hit … then we were really popular,” LeFever said. “We were having companies come in while they were making the land grab; we were having companies come in after they were drilling; we’ve been having companies come in until basically the price dropped. But even now, we still have companies come in, looking at other things.

“Price drops give them a chance to do some actual research that they don’t normally have when a play is going strong,” LeFever added.

Jack Stark, president and chief operating officer of Continental Resources, said the company decided to expand its exploration program in North Dakota 23 years ago.

“And it started right here in this lab,” he said.

Companies are required to provide cores to the library, meaning they can examine each other’s cores and add to their understanding of the Bakken, LeFever said.

“We have a nice record, a very complete record of data, partly because oil wasn’t discovered until 1951,” she said. “So, we were late into the game, we had rules in place.”

Murphy credited his predecessor Wilson M. Laird for recognizing the need for oil and gas legislation in 1941, a decade before oil was discovered here. That legislation required rock cores and samples from oil wells be provided to the state.

“As a result of this foresight, a number of oil and gas plays in the state can be traced back to studies that were undertaken in the core library that now bears his name,” Murphy wrote.