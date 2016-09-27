Murder rocks small North Dakota town of Embden

"Everybody kind of knows everybody on a first name basis," said Jeremy Pohr, Farmer's Union Oil Company.

"It's a nice, quiet community, that's why we moved out here," said Bob Pierce, Embden Farmer.

The news of Timothy Barr being charged with Michelle Newell's murder, and dumping the remains near their homes, puts many on edge.

"It sounds like they're all pretty nervous and can't believe this is happening in a small, quiet community," said Larry Stave, Embden Farmer.

Bob Pierce and his stepson were working on this farm the evening of August 31st when they found Timothy Barr just up this gravel road behind that back barn; they said the man was acting extremely suspicious.

"He started making some comments about going to prison if he was caught, and everything else. That threw the red flags up that we needed to get the cops involved in it," said Pierce.

This was before a missing person report was filed.

Pierce never thought the man could be an alleged murderer.

"When you're face-to-face with somebody and find out afterwards he was capable of doing that. A lot of things go through your mind," said Pohr.

Jeremy Pohr works at Embden's Union Oil company, the town's only gas station.

He overhears concerns from those filling up at the pump.

"Kind of scared to go in their back yard. People don't want to check their buildings, afraid of what they're going to find," said Pohr.

Although no one from the Embden community was harmed, it has some rethinking the way they'll go about their daily life.

"It's kind of a reality check, that, you know. You hate not to be friendly, but it's just one of those things. The way society is going nowadays," said Pierce.

If you find anything unusual in or around your property, call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 701-241-5800.