Fick of Christus Rex named Woman of the Year

Kathy Fick has been named the 2016 Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Women's Network.

Fick has served as the director and campus minister of Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry at UND for 27 years. The nomination for the award came through Kylie Oversen.

A reception to recognize Fick will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Canad Inn in Grand Forks.