Train collision near Wahpeton leaves 1 injured

DWIGHT, N.D. — The driver of a semi truck was injured when his rig collided with a train about 10:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Richland County Road 10 a mile north of Dwight, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

According to the report by patrol Sgt. Matthew Denault:

Mahamoud Hussein, 30, Minneapolis, was driving his semi truck and trailer eastbound on County Road 10. As the semi approached the railroad crossing north of Dwight, the driver saw a train traveling northwest, but was unable to stop his rig in time.

The train hit the front passenger side of the semi, causing extensive damage.

Hussein, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minn., where he was treated for minor injuries.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Dwight Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

Dwight is about 10 miles northwest of Wahpeton.