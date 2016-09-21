Fugitive evades capture after multi-agency search

Authorities from three different agencies converged on the ground, air and water Wednesday night to search for a fugitive in north Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police Sgt. Duane Simon said officers were dispatched to the vicinity of the Valley Ho trailer park at 1823 N. Washington St. after receiving information that Cody Suedel, 30, who had arrest warrants on probation and drug violations, was in the area.

A news release stated Suedel was driving a small red pickup when he recognized officers in the area and fled from them with a passenger in the truck. Suedel's vehicle became disabled in the 2000 block of Old Mill Road after a brief pursuit, at which point he fled on foot into a wooded area along the Red River, north of the city's boat ramp and pedestrian bridge.

According to the release, after Suedel's escape, Grand Forks Police established a perimeter around his last known location and began a search on the ground with police dogs. Soon after, police received air and water support from the Grand Forks Regional Water Rescue team and U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air Support Unit.

Both assisting agencies were conducting training exercises at the time of the search and were rerouted to aid in locating Suedel, who managed to evade capture.

The search was suspended at about 7:15 p.m., and no injuries or property damage were reported over the course of the operation.

Simon said Suedel is not considered a threat to public safety.

Grand Forks Police have asked anyone with further information regarding the case to contact the department at (701) 787-8000.