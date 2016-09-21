ST. MICHAEL, ND - Breaking news regarding an incident reported to law enforcement as a homicide.

An investigation is taking place in Benson County on the Spirit Lake Reservation near St. Michael.

We can confirm tonight that the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office is assisting, sending its unmanned aircraft system to where the investigation is taking place.

WDAZ-TV has a team on the scene and says the belongings of a young woman have been recovered on the reservation.

Two preliminary suspects have been named, but are not yet confirmed.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.