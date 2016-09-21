Jeremy Kartes (left) and Joe Bias get ready to pull out a stuck potato truck at Shephard Farms near Crystal, N.D., on Wednesday. Farmers have been battling wet conditions throughout the summer and harvest season. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Jeremy Kartes adjusts the conveyor on a potato harvester at Shepard Farms near Crystal, N.D., on Wednesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

It's hard to say how much rain the Red River Valley will see this fall, but it's likely the year will end wetter than normal, leaving farmers wondering how long harvest season will drag on.

The next three months should bring warmer-than-normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. Pinning down how much rain the region should receive is more difficult, said Bill Barrett, a National Weather Service meteorologist technician in Grand Forks. There are equal chances that October, November and December will produce above-normal, below-normal or average precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

"It's hard to say about October," he said. "We would just go with the idea of that equal chance business."

Grand Forks, along with other parts of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, is well ahead of rainfall averages. September has produced 3.63 inches of rain for Grand Forks, about 2¼ inches above the average. Grand Forks has seen 22.15 inches this year, about 5½ inches above normal.

Not all of North Dakota and Minnesota is ahead on rain. Fargo, for example, has seen 17¾ inches this year, slightly behind the average of 17.88 inches. Measurements vary even in the city of Grand Forks, with 26.12 inches falling this year at UND, 8.61 inches above the yearly average.

"There are pockets in certain areas that have had more because of the nature of summertime thunderstorms," Barrett said.

As a whole, most of northeast North Dakota is about 8 to 16 inches above normal. Most of northwest Minnesota is 2 to 12 inches above normal.

Long harvest season

Rain has shut down farming operations multiple times over the summer across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, with some fields yielding to disease or flooding. That carried on as harvesters hit the fields in mid-August for small grains.

Minnesota and North Dakota farmers were lucky to get into the field two to four days a week in September, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Harvesting activities have been slowed due to rain, with most crops behind last year's numbers.

The small grains harvest season is beginning to wrap up, with wheat, canola, flaxseed and lentils between 80 and 95 percent harvested, according to NASS.

But farmers still have a long way to go when it comes to soybeans, potatoes, sugar beets and dry edible beans. All of those crops are behind last year's schedule and are near- or below-average harvested numbers, according to NASS.

In North Dakota, farmers had 9 percent of the state's sugar beets harvested as of Monday, on par with the yearly average but behind last year's schedule of 14 percent. Soybeans were 2 percent complete, behind the average of 9 percent and last year's count of 7 percent. Dry edible beans were 43 percent complete, well behind last year's completion ratio of 65 percent but on par with the average of 44 percent. Harvest for potatoes is at 15 percent, behind last year's ratio and the average of 26 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

Farmers in Walsh County are about 85 percent finished with small grains, Walsh County Extension Agent Brad Brummond said, adding about 7 percent of durum and spring wheat was lost to flooding.

"They can't get to it," he said. "The quality has just gone so far south that it is not a marketable product anymore."

Potatoes were hit worse, he said, adding he estimates farmers this year will have half the crop they produced last season. It's been difficult getting into the fields in eastern Walsh County because they're so wet, he said.

"I think that is going to impact the price of red potatoes because we are one of the largest red potato-producing areas in the nation," he said of the Red River Valley.

Sugar beets could be easier to harvest than other crops, despite the wet ground, Brummond said.

"Sugar beets tend to take up a tremendous amount of water, so that ground tends to be drier," he said. "We have been going where we can get in now."

In the short term, the region should see more rainfall over the weekend, with three-fourths of an inch to an inch of rain for Grand Forks. Winter weather is on the horizon and average daily and monthly precipitation should go down since snow produces less water.

"Even if we don't get very much, the year is still going to end pretty robust for this area," Barrett said.

The wet soil and the prospect of more rain means this harvest season will be a long one, Brummond said. Some farmers have told him they may wait until freeze-up to get to soybeans, risking the possibility of the beans breaking up from heavy snow.

"I talked to one guy who said he is ready to hit the reset button," he said. "We need some sunshine and wind."

It's not just farmers who have felt the effects of rainy weather. Mike Yavarow, a civil engineer with the city of Grand Forks, said poor weather also has contributed to some road construction delays on Columbia Road near Altru Hospital this summer.