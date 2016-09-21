FARGO—A judge in Fargo on Wednesday, Sept. 21, denied a request from a Cass County Jail inmate for a furlough to attend the funeral for his brother, Dahir Adan, the man who was shot and killed after a stabbing rampage at a St. Cloud, Minn., mall last weekend.

Abdullahi A. Adan, 27, of St. Cloud, had asked to be released so he could attend the funeral of his brother, Dahir Adan, 20, who authorities have identified as the man who stabbed 10 people Saturday night, Sept. 17 in St. Cloud.

The attacks ended when Dahir Adan was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer. The FBI is investigating the attack as a "potential act of terrorism," and the Islamic State news agency said Adan was a "soldier" for the militant group. The 20-year-old grew up in Fargo, where his family was resettled when he was a 1-year-old after fleeing Somalia as refugees.

At a hearing in Cass County District Court in Fargo Wednesday, Abdullahi Adan asked Judge Tom Olson for permission to leave jail long enough to attend services for his brother.

Olson said it was not his usual practice to grant furloughs, and he said concerns raised by prosecutors also led him to his decision to deny the request.

Assistant Cass County State's Attorney Ryan Younggren informed the judge of a number of past convictions for Adan, and he said it was possible federal immigration officials were interested in Adan and might arrest him if he was released.

Adan is being held in the Cass County Jail on charges of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia stemming from earlier this year.

Younggren said the charges are almost identical to counts Adan was charged with in 2014.