The Modern Family Cookbook is available online and at bookstores. Photo courtesy: Time Inc. Books.

Modern Family has won the Emmy Award for "Best Comedy Series" five out of the seven times it's been nominated. Photo: ABC-TV.

FARGO — In her 2006 book, "I Feel Bad About My Neck and Other Thoughts on Being a Woman," director and screenwriter Nora Ephron wrote, "When your children are teenagers, it's important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you."

I didn't get that back in 2006 when my kids were little. I do now.

Most days, when I get home from work, the dog rushes to the door, shoe in mouth, with a Christmas-morning look in her eyes, practically barking, "Mom, I never thought I'd see you again!"

But that's not so for the rest of my family. It's not that they don't love me. It's just most nights it's the dog and I hanging out together in the family room, while my teen daughters hang out in their rooms and my husband works in his mancave basement.

But there is one time of the week when I know my family will be together. Wednesdays at 8 p.m. is "Modern Family" time. The eighth season of the hit ABC sitcom premieres this week (yay us!) as we get to watch the adventures of the extended Pritchett family once again.

The show has won an Emmy award for best comedy series five times — a feat matched only by "Frasier." It was nominated again this year and remains one of ABC's highest-rated shows.

After seven seasons on the air, we've seen the whole family grow and change. Like most American families, food is a big part of everyday life. We watched as the Dunphys made three Thanksgiving turkeys, saw Phil and Claire get into a huge fight over a wedge salad and learned that Cam's favorite sandwich is PB & J (pear, brie and jambon). We've seen that Gloria makes her abuela's authentic Colombian dishes while Haley struggles to bake cupcakes from a boxed mix.

Many of the recipes from "Modern Family" are detailed in "The Modern Family Cookbook," which also includes an episode guide and other tidbits about the characters and setting of the show. It's more fun than Phil at a Realtor banquet.

I've picked through a few of the recipes from the book, but one of my favorites is Cam's Coffee-Frosted Brownies. The flavor comes from instant coffee granules, Kahlua or black coffee and chocolate-covered espresso beans. While it might sound overpowering, the coffee flavor is relatively mild.

The buttery frosting, decadent chocolate and rich coffee definitely make this a nice way to top off a turkey dinner, Colombian food or even a pear, brie and jambon sandwich.

Cam's Coffee-Frosted Brownies

Serves 16

For brownies

1¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 cup quick-cooking rolled oats

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

⅓ cup unsalted butter (melted), plus ⅓ cup (unmelted)

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons Kahlua or black coffee

¾ toasted walnuts (optional)

For frosting

⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened

2¼ cups powdered sugar

1½ tablespoons Kahlua or black coffee

2 tablespoons finely chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans (I found some at Caribou Coffee)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ½ cup of the flour, oats, brown sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, the coffee granules and salt in a medium bowl; stir well. Press the mixture in the bottom of an ungreased 9-inch square baking pan.

Bake for 12 minutes, then remove to a rack; leave the oven on. Combine the remaining 1/3 cup butter and the chocolate in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until melted.

Let cool. Beat the eggs with an electric mixer on medium speed until thick and pale. Add the granulated sugar and Kahlua, beating until blended. Stir in the chocolate mixture, the remaining ¾ cup flour, and the walnuts; spread the mixture evenly over the crust.

Bake for 25 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

To make the frosting: beat the butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamed. Gradually add the powdered sugar and Kahlua, beating until blended. Fold in some of the chocolate-covered espresso beans.

Spread the frosting on the cooled brownies. Cover and let stand until the frosting hardens. Cut into 16 squares. Garnish with the espresso beans, if desired.