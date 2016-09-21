Coast Guard ends search for missing boaters on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.—The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has ended the active search for three boaters missing since Saturday on Lake Superior offshore from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"This is the most difficult decision we have to make during a search effort," Cmdr. Carolyn Moberley of Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie said in a news release. "Coast Guard boat crews, aircraft (and) the cutter Biscayne Bay, as well as Canadian aircraft and numerous state and local resources, have searched nonstop over an extensive portion of Lake Superior for these overdue boaters. Our very deepest condolences go out to the families of these individuals."

When the search was suspended Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard reported its crews had searched 14,000 square miles during the course of 151 hours. The search area extended from the Keweenaw Peninsula east to Caribou Island, Ont., and the community of Grand Marais, Mich. Some searching also was done on the west side of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The group was in a 14-foot recreational boat owned by 61-year-old Keith Karvonen of Atlantic Mine, Mich., one of the three people missing. WLUC-TV in Marquette, Mich., identified the other two individuals as Steven Chartre, 43, of Ishpeming, Mich., and his 9-year-old son Ethan.

The Coast Guard said it was notified Saturday night that the three had not returned from a fishing trip at 5 p.m. Saturday as planned. Their truck and trailer were found at a marina near the eastern entrance to the Keweenaw Waterway, southeast of Houghton.

U.S. Coast Guard crews from as far away as North Carolina and Massachusetts took part in the search, along with state agencies and Canadian Coast Guard personnel.