Crookston woman charged with throwing hot coffee on officer

Joan Marie Helsene-Sydow was charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in Polk County District Court after throwing a cup of hot coffee on a Crookston police officer, court documents say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Crookston Police officer Donald Rasicot was called to Northwestern Mental Health Center at about 12:25 p.m. Monday on reports of a client who was out of control and being placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.

Helsene-Sydow, who suffers from psychotic episodes causing her to be unpredictable and occasionally aggressive, according to the complaint, became physically abusive toward staff when she was told she would need to have blood drawn.

She was placed on a 72-hour hold by doctors, but managed to leave the building and get a ride home from her REM worker who did not know Helsene-Sydow was on a hold. REM is a Minnesota company that works with people who have disabilities.

Rasicot went to Helsene-Sydow's home and was able to bring her to the Riverview Hospital emergency room without incident. The officer left after she was checked back in.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Rasicot was called back to Riverview Hospital because Helsene-Sydow was allegedly refusing to have blood drawn. She agreed to have blood drawn in exchange for food, hot coffee and milk. After the food and beverages arrived, she continued to refuse.

When Rasicot informed her she would not be able to go home without seeing the doctor, Helsene-Sydow allegedly grabbed the coffee and threw it in his face. She then told Rasicot that he was the devil.

Rasicot suffered mild burns as a result of the coffee, court documents state.

If convicted, Helsene-Sydow could be sentenced to a maximum one year in jail.