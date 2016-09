Big Canadian cattle feedlot to shut operations

Cattle in a feedlot in N.D. (Forum News Service/Agweek photo by Mikkel Pates)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- One of Canada's biggest cattle feedlots, Alberta-based Western Feedlots, said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it will suspend operations after marketing the cattle it currently owns, due to poor economic conditions.

The company, started in 1958, will continue its farming operations, it said in a release.

Explore related topics: News