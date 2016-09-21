Grand Forks woman reported missing

The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Sarah Benolken, 59, was last seen Sept. 17 in the area of the Northlands Rescue Mission at 420 Division Ave., according to a press release.

Police Lt. Brett Johnson said police have little information on Benolken because she is new to the area and has been staying at the mission. Her family reached out to the police when they became worried after not hearing from her.

"Her family had some concerns, and she left her phone behind at the mission, which they thought was odd," Johnson said.

If you have seen Benolken or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000 or use the Submit a Tip button at grandforksgov.com/government/police.

This developing story will be updated with new information throughout the day.