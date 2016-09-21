Grand Forks woman reported missing

Sarah Benolken, 59, was found on the south end of Grand Forks Wednesday around 2:45 p.m., police say. She appears to be good condition.

Police put out a missing person report for Benolken Wednesday morning after learning she was last seen Sept. 17 in the area of the Northlands Rescue Mission at 420 Division Ave., according to a press release.

Police Lt. Brett Johnson said Wednesday police had little information on Benolken because she is new to the area and has been staying at the Mission. Her family reached out to the police when they became worried after not hearing from her.

"Her family had some concerns, and she left her phone behind at the Mission, which they thought was odd," Johnson said.

Johnson said GFPD received several civilian tips after putting out the missing person report Wednesday morning.