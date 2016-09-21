KENNEDY, Minn.—A grain elevator in Kennedy has been lost to an early Wednesday morning fire.

Multiple fire departments responded around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. at 401 Atlantic Ave. for a report of a fire, according to the Kittson County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters still were at the scene of the blaze as of 6:30 a.m. and had about 80 percent of the fire contained, the Sheriff's Department said.

There were no injuries in the fire and neighboring residential structures were not damaged by the flames, but the elevator is expected to be a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The fire caused traffic disruptions as firefighters strung water hoses across Atlantic Avenue. Vehicles were detoured to other streets.

Fire departments from the Minnesota cities of Kennedy, Hallock, Lancaster, Lake Bronson, Karlstad, Argyle, Warren and Stephen, as well as two North Dakota fire departments from Drayton and Pembina, responded to the scene. The Hallock Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

