GOP attacks Dayton for severance pay for former appointees

ST. PAUL—Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton approved nearly $80,000 worth of severance payments to three outgoing administration officials over the past five years.

The administration paid former economic development commissioners Katie Clark Sieben and Mark Phillips, who succeeded each other, $33,750 and $27,097 respectively in payments as they departed, according to a report from the investigative wing of Minnesota Public Radio/American Public Media and confirmed by the governor's office. In 2011, the administration paid Sheila Wright $18,064 as she departed her job as director of the office of higher education after less than a year.

Each of the officials resigned from their posts.

"The governor made those decisions, and in his judgment the circumstances justified those severances," said Linden Zakula, the governor's deputy chief of staff. The administration has not detailed those circumstances or what justified the severance packages in these three circumstances but not in other commissioners' departures.

Phillips left his post at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in 2012 to return to the private sector. He returned to the Dayton administration last year as the commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

For each of the officials, the severance packages amounted to about three months' pay.

"State law explicitly authorizes severance of up to six months' salary for senior-level state employees, who make more than 60 percent of the governor's salary, when they leave state service. We offered severances of up to three months' salary to three agency heads, as the law expressly permits," Zakula said. House Republicans say the governor's office is misreading the law on severance, which they say does not extend to the people to whom he granted the payments.

Dayton had not commented publicly on the matter.

Former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty also authorized severance payouts — worth $73,552 — for two employees during his term, Zakula said, for two senior-level state employees. Unlike the Dayton-directed severance, those employees were not political appointees.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told MPR that something "smells fishy" about the payments.

In a statement, Daudt also pointed to the report to underscore what he sees as a reason to return Republicans to the Minnesota House. The entire Minnesota Legislature is up for election this November; Dayton is not on the ballot.

"Today's report highlights the importance of House Republicans' role as a check and balance on Democrats' wasteful spending," Daudt said.

Zakula downplayed the Republican's role.

"House Republicans are desperately trying to place a fig leaf over their failure last session to pass the bills that Minnesotans really need: a correctly written tax bill, statewide building projects and improved highways, roads, bridges and public transit," he said.

The question over compensation reprises last year's weekslong heated debate over salary increases the governor put in place for commissioners. As a compromise to that swirl, Dayton agreed to rescind the raises and reinstate them a few months later.

Although the raises and the severance payments are only a tiny fraction of the state's $42 billion two-year budget, the issues surrounding appointee pay has long touched off ire. Dayton has said previously that he is aware of the heated feelings over the issue but had no regrets over his salary decisions.