Devils Lake woman drops out of Ramsey County Commission race

DEVILS LAKE—A Ramsey County Commission candidate has dropped out of the race, leaving five in the hunt for three seats.

Kelsie Bye of Devils Lake has withdrawn her name from the general election ballot, Ramsey County Deputy Auditor Kandy Christopherson said. That leaves Myrna Heisler and Mark Olson, both of Devils Lake, to defend their spots on the commission against three challengers: Devils Lake residents Jeff Frith and Lucas Wakefield as well as Scott Diseth, a former Ramsey County commissioner from Edmore, N.D.

Bye did not immediately return a message seeking comment for this story.

There are three seats up for grabs on the commission, with Heisler and Olson seeking re-election for their spots. Commissioner Bill Mertens of Devils Lake decided not to seek re-election.

Frith took first in the commissioner contest during the primary election in June with 2,115 votes, or 28.69 percent, according to final results. Diseth grabbed 1,424 votes (19.32 percent), and Olson had 1,275 votes (17.3 percent). Heisler won 1,113 votes (15.1 percent), Bye garnered votes 1,073 (14.56) and Wakefield took in 328 ballots (4.45 percent) as a write-in candidate.

Ben Sanders, who was elected to the Devils Lake City Commission during the primary election, received one write-in vote, but his name doesn't appear online in the North Dakota Secretary of State's list of contests.

In North Dakota, any candidate for county races typically moves on to the general election, which is Nov. 8.