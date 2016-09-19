WILLISTON, N.D. -- A man accused of serving as the getaway driver for three others in an alleged home invasion and robbery where the men were wearing clown masks earlier this year has admitted to his part in the scheme.

Izic Cannon. 25, of Minot, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit terrorizing and conspiracy to commit burglary during a hearing Monday in Northwest District Court in Williston.

As part of a plea deal, Williams County prosecutor Sandy Jones recommended a two-year sentence followed by three years of supervised probation.

District Judge Kirsten Sjue will decide on whether to accept the agreement at a sentencing hearing on Oct. 14.

Prosecutors say he waited in an SUV while three other men forced their way into an apartment the night of April 14.

The men, armed and wearing clown masks, allegedly broke into a bedroom where a man and woman were sleeping and held a semi-automatic rifle to the back of the man’s head until the woman handed over about $3,800.

Cannon was waiting in a nearby parking lot, according to authorities. After the incident, he drove off with the other three, but was stopped a short time later by officers who noticed that the SUV’s headlights weren’t on.

As for the others in the case Frederick McLin, 24, of Williston, is scheduled for trial on Sept. 26, Marquise Ellis, 20, of Minot is set for trial on Oct. 25 and Darrion Jackson, 25, of Minot will have a change of plea hearing on Nov. 1.