New park superintendent to start soon in East Grand Forks

When it comes to his future, Reid Huttunen imagined a lifelong career in parks and recreation. Later this month, he'll be able to begin working toward that goal when he assumes the role of park superintendent in East Grand Forks.

The University of Minnesota-Crookston graduate comes to the job after spending nearly six years working out of Grand Forks with North Dakota Special Olympics, first as its sports director, then its director of development.

Huttunen, 30, holds a sport and recreation management degree and sought it with the intention of working in parks recreation upon graduation.

"Working in park and recreation ultimately was what I went to school for and kind of set out as my goal," he said. "And with my experience in Special Olympics, I think it really led me to having the groundwork laid to get into a park and recreation role such as this one."

In his positions with North Dakota Special Olympics, Huttunen organized statewide sports tournaments, coach education, volunteer training, fundraising efforts and events.

When it comes to leading the parks department, Huttunen said he has a few broad visions he'd like to see accomplished.

"The goals first and foremost that I see are to continue to develop the park and recreation offerings for the community," he said. "We know that East Grand Forks has some incredible sport programs ... but we want to take a look at all the offerings the community has as a whole to make sure that the quality of life is there for East Grand Forks residents, whether it be through sports or the parks or through recreation activities."

Huttunen lives in Grand Forks but said he plans to make East Grand Forks his new home as soon as it's feasible.

Hiring process

Huttunen will begin Sept. 26 at an annual salary of $66,383. The City Council approved his hiring at a special meeting Aug. 23.

The hiring wasn't a unanimous decision, with council member Henry Tweten voicing opposition.

Earlier this year, the council opted to have the city's Civil Service Commission conduct the search for a new superintendent and interview potential candidates. Typically, three or four applicants are forwarded to the council for final interviews.

Nine applicants were interviewed by the commission with three finalists sent to the council for an interview, City Administrator David Murphy said. Though he applied, interim Park Superintendent Mark Dragich's name was not among the finalists.

"It would appear to me that the proper procedure for the Civil Service Commission was to take and group three names," Tweten said at the Aug. 23 meeting. "And Dragich was interviewed, but they apparently thought he didn't cut the mustard. I thoroughly disagree with that."

Tweten urged reconsideration of the hire, but the council voted to bring Huttunen on board by a margin of 4-1-1, with Tweten dissenting and Council President Mark Olstad abstaining, according to meeting minutes.

Dragich, the city's recreation coordinator, has served as the department's head since May 4, taking over duties for Dave Aker. Aker moved to another role within the department for reasons Murphy said in May he could not disclose, citing privacy stipulations set forth by HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Aker had led the department for nearly 10 years, with his annual salary of $89,094 remaining the same in the new role. He will stay with the city until his retirement this coming spring, Murphy said.

The council has a few loose ends to tie up this month concerning the superintendent position, giving preliminary approval to pay Dragich an additional $2,073 for taking on the interim duties. Final approval of the backpay will be up for a vote at the council's Tuesday meeting.