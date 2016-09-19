The Grand Forks City Council had a busy Monday evening, pushing ahead on big financial items such as a new water treatment plant and next year’s budget.

It’s the 2017 city budget that’s perhaps the most immediately consequential to the average Grand Forks taxpayer. With a series 6-0 votes for final approval, a property tax increase -- due to rising property values -- is now official for many. The city share of the average city resident’s property tax bill is set to go up about 5.8 percent, with city utility bills likely to increase by as much as 1.5 percent for the average family, mostly because of rising sanitation and water rates.

The budget was initially proposed on Aug. 22, and was tweaked on Sept. 6 to include an additional uptick in mosquito fees, from $2.81 to $3 per month for city residents and a corresponding adjustment for nonresidents. In all, the city is spending $109.6 million in its operating budget next year, up from $107.7 million in 2016, but with a general fund budget that’s down to $38.6 million from $38.7 million in 2016.

The city’s general fund is a principal fund for basic city services, but does not include more specific items such as airport and Alerus Center operations.

City leaders have said many of those shifting figures are the result of an expected $1.4 million shortfall in state funding, rising employee compensation and expected construction on a new water treatment plant.

“I’m very proud of this budget,” City Council President Dana Sande said, pointing out in particular that general fund spending is decreasing. “I can hold my head up high when I talk to citizens of Grand Forks when I talk about the budget.”

But more big fiscal issues are on the horizon.The city also voted 6-0 to approve a plan for its new water treatment plant, a financial undertaking weighing in at an estimated $148 million, according to city documents.

Right now, the cost breakdown is estimated at a 50-50 split between the city and state, though city leaders stress the full price is still a moving target. The vote city leaders cast on Monday gave staff permission to seek an appropriated $30 million from the state to help pay for the city’s share of the project, as well as permission to explore a 30-year financing plan that could include bonds or loans.

Perhaps most notably, council permissions moved ahead the contracting process for construction on the project, with an eye on shovels hitting the dirt on the city’s west side as soon as December.

Throughout the evening, talk consistently turned to a sales tax vote looming in November.

A 0.75 percent bump in the tax, which would bring the local effective tax rate to 7.5 percent, is on the ballot to help fund roads and big projects such as the water treatment plant. If it doesn’t pass, the city will have to increase utility rates and curb the pace of road repair projects to compensate.

“If it doesn’t pass, we’re looking at fairly significant increases in our utility fees, and that only affects the residents of Grand Forks, where the sales tax would spread the costs a little more regionally and potentially to Canadians that visit Grand Forks,” council member Crystal Schneider said.

Council member Danny Weigel was absent from the meeting.

Council members also voted 6-0 against an appeal from Sky Advertising, a Fargo-based digital billboard company, that sought to overturn a denial of its application for five more signs in the city. The Planning and Zoning Commission made a similar recommendation earlier this month.

The council received a report from the Arts and Events Vibrancy Committee that recommends changes in how the city approaches the arts. The 20-page report, built on more than a year of work, culminates in key recommendations such as directing city beautification funds to public art.

Other business