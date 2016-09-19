Your letter arrived for me at the Herald. I am so pleased that your teacher, Mrs. Pam Carlson, made arrangements for me to have lunch with you at Century Elementary School.

It will be fun to meet the first-graders in your class. And it will be good to come when you are having turkey tidbits on Sept. 23.

I know I like them. But then, I like most every kind of food. I just like to eat. That's probably why I write the Eatbeat column on Thursdays in the Herald.

You do a very nice job of writing—or printing—letters. It is so good to get a letter. I hope it is not a dying art. That's why I keep writing letters in the Herald to people around this area. There is more to life than exchanging cryptic messages that say, "How R U"

Thanks for telling me you are a girl, Emerson. I was very embarrassed to assume you were a boy when I first heard from you.

I think it is good you like math and reading. And you like to play the piano and dance. You must be busy most of the time—especially since you have a sister named Peyton who is 4 years old.

I don't remember much about first grade. I hope I will learn something when I visit Century School. I can see it is very nice and way, way out at the western edge of Grand Forks. Do you walk or do you get a ride to school?

There's lots going on in Grand Forks this week, Emerson. People who want a job probably can find one Thursday afternoon at the Job Fair in the Alerus Center. The Wild Hog Marathon is Saturday. There will be people running up and down Belmont Road, Lincoln Drive and other streets. And there's a Wiener Dog Race Saturday afternoon outside the Blue Moose Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks!

There's always something to do in Grand Forks. And I think you already know how to ice skate.

Your friend,

Marilyn.

P.S. I have a sign in front of my house on Cottonwood Street. It says "Yard of the Week." For years I have dreamed of winning this sign and maybe even whined about not getting it. So a bunch of Grand Forks Realtors showed up last week and surprised me with the sign.