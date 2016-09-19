Representatives of two shopping malls in Grand Forks expressed their sympathies for the victims of an attack at a St. Cloud, Minn., mall over the weekend while discussing their own security measures.

Louis Christoffer, manager of Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks, said the mass stabbing didn't surprise him so much as it saddened him. As of Monday, authorities confirmed 10 people had been injured during the Saturday attack at Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud. The suspect was shot and killed during the incident by an off-duty police officer.

Before switching tracks and taking over the Grand Cities Mall, Christoffer was an officer with the Grand Forks Police Department for more than five years. He said that experience had primed him to think in terms of the possibility of unexpected violence and promote a mindset of vigilance among mall staff.

"I've always had that in mind and always have my employees thinking about that," Christoffer said. "All of them do that already, so this didn't change that."

A statement released by GK Development Inc., the group which owns and manages Columbia Mall in Grand Forks, emphasized a "close, cooperative" relationship with the Grand Forks Police Department.

The mall itself is protected by "industry standard security measures," as described by the statement, including on-site security personnel.

At Grand Cities, Christoffer said staff members are taught to be aware of their surroundings as they keep an eye on patrons. Beyond that, Christoffer said employees are instructed to call himself or the police if something seems amiss.

Direct confrontation is not expected of mall staff, but he said that employees can make the call to "act accordingly and act on what they feel safe doing," if somebody's safety is at stake.