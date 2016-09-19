Weeds grow outside of Howe and Seaworth law offices on the corner of Demers and 5th Ave in Grand Forks, N.D. on July 5, 2016. (Meg Oliphant/Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks attorney Henry Howe's long grass court case was dismissed Monday, but it's likely to be back soon.

The case, in which Howe aimed to invalidate a city ordinance banning long or unruly weeds and grass, results from Howe's own berm near his downtown office building at 421 DeMers Ave. Weeds there reach above knee-height and prompted a city order to Howe to mow them down.

After a flurry of letters and meetings earlier this year, Howe brought a case against Javin Bedard, a Health Department employee who had sent him violation notices for the weeds—both personally and as a representative of the Health Department.

But Grand Forks District Judge Donald Hager dismissed the case in a Monday morning hearing. City Attorney Howard Swanson had argued that Howe hadn't properly named the city of Grand Forks as a defendant in the case—improperly naming Bedard—and that he hadn't served the North Dakota attorney general in the case. That step is necessary for legal maneuvers like Howe's, which seeks to have a local ordinance declared unconstitutional.

"The judge did what I asked him to do," Swanson said after the hearing. "All we want is the grass cut, pure and simple. Mr. Howe wants to turn it into something much bigger than I think it is."

Howe's contention is that the city ordinance on long weeds and grass is imprecise and unconstitutionally vague. He refers to some of his plants as "wildflowers," says the berm has grown in a way he likes and argues that an unclear law can lead to situations like his, with capricious punishment handed out based on shifting standards.

In addition to invalidating the ordinance, he initially sought damages of $10,000 for the time he spent on the case as well as additional damages for injury to his reputation.

Judge Hager dismissed Howe's case "without prejudice," which means Howe can file it again, though it isn't expected to happen until he addresses the issues that led to his complaint's dismissal. That means Bedard will likely no longer be named a defendant, with the city expected to be named explicitly in the case instead, Swanson said.

"I think that it's an ongoing process, and I think that's the way to look at it," Howe said, noting that he plans to file a new complaint.

Swanson said the city is prepared to stand up for its grass laws.

"We're ready and prepared to defend the ordinance based upon ... constitutionality," Swanson said.