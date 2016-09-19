A girl who jumped from Kennedy Bridge between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks has been taken to Altru Hospital for medical evaluation.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the bridge on Gateway Drive about 4 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who said they watched a girl jump from the bridge.

A news release from the Grand Forks Police Department said officers found clothing items belonging to the girl on the pedestrian walkway on the south side of the bridge.

The girl was reported to have been found shortly afterward on the riverbank underneath the bridge. She was conscious and able to speak with paramedics before walking to the ambulance by herself, the release said.