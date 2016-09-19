Mosquito spray planned for tonight

The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will be spraying for mosquitoes tonight from 7 to 11.

Grand Forks Mosquito Control has seen an increase of the type of mosquito, Culex tarsalis, that transmits West Nile. Culex tarsalis is most active just before sundown and through the night.

To prevent infection with West Nile the Health Department recommends using bug spray with DEET, limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wearing long pants and sleeves and eliminating stagnant water around homes.

Most of the mosquito control equipment is noisy and will travel 10-15 mph while spraying. The trucks have flashing yellow lights for easy identification.