North Dakota-hater Andy Fales was quick to respond to his critics from the Peace Garden state after the Bison stunned Fales' hometown Iowa Hawkeyes with a 23-21 win on Saturday.

Fales is known for his (often sarcastic) sports segment on WHOtv.com in Des Moines, "What's Bugging Andy?"

During last week's edition, Fales called for NDSU and its fans to cancel the game against Iowa entirely, suggesting that the Bison stood no chance against the 13th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

Well, how'd that work out for Mr. Fales? Once again, not good (He also predicted the Bison basketball team would fall to Iowa State in 2014).

The silver lining in all of this for Fales? Neither NDSU football -- or basketball -- is scheduled to take on Iowa or Iowa State in the foreseeable future, so it's likely we won't be hearing anything more from our favorite Iowa sports anchor for a long time.

I don't think NDSU, or North Dakotans, will complain too much about that.

You can watch the full video of Andy Fales below.