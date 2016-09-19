ND jail escapee climbs down from tree into custody

Members of the West Dakota SWAT team aim their weapons upward after an escapee from the McLean County Jail evaded law enforcement by climbing a tree near the end of a morning-long standoff in Mandan, N.D., on Monday. Bismarck Tribune

MANDAN, N.D. -- McLean County jail escapee William Lyn Rawson was captured after barricading himself in a Mandan mobile home on Monday, Sept. 19.

Rawson, 35, had barricaded himself in the residence for over four hours, and then climbed into a nearby tree where a fire truck was deployed to retrieve him.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Rawson was taken into custody by the Mandan Police Department.

Mandan Sgt. Brent Wilmeth said law enforcement officers were going to use a fire truck ladder to try and get him down.

Eric Frederick, who lives across the street from the tree that Rawson was in, said he saw Rawson up in the tree and "barely hanging on." After about 10 to 15 minutes, Frederick said he saw Rawson slowly come down the tree on his own, and officers put him into the back of an unmarked car.

Mandan police received a call at 7:39 a.m. on Monday, and went to the mobile home in Mandan on Twin City Drive after learning that Rawson was there. Police said the residence belongs to an acquaintance of Rawson.

Mandan police, Morton County Sheriff’s Department, the West Dakota SWAT Team and the Bismarck Police Department and its bomb squad were deployed throughout the morning outside the home, where they had used multiple flash bombs to try to force Rawson to leave the residence. The bomb squad also used rover robots equipped with video capabilities to enter the home.

Mandan police evacuated some people in the area around the home and had set up a perimeter to keep people from going in and out, Mandan Police Deputy Chief Paul Leingang said.

Juan Peltier and his 4-year-old daughter, Baila Dora, were evacuated from their home, which is located a short distance from the tree that Rawson had climbed. Peltier said officers entered his home and escorted them out.

"Too close for comfort," Peltier said.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department reported that Rawson was discovered missing from the jail in Washburn at 6 a.m. Sunday. Rawson was in custody on suspicion of eluding law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment. He escaped by gaining access into an attic, then going through the roof, the department said.

Officials in McLean County on Aug. 31 arrested Rawson after he led police on a chase through the county in a stolen vehicle, then fled and hid for several hours in a corn field. Rawson faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension in that case, in which he has not yet entered a plea. Rawson also is wanted on active warrants in Cass County.