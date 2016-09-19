Police blocked streets in some areas of downtown Farmington on Monday, Sept. 19. At around 9:35 a.m., the Farmington Police posted that the incident had been cleared.

FARMINGTON, Minn. -- Farmington Elementary School was locked down Monday, Sept. 19, while police were searching for an active shooter around 9:30 a.m.

No officers with the Farmington Police Department were available for comment, but one officer on scene advised citizens to stay inside and away from the area.

At around 9:35 a.m., the Farmington Police Department posted the following message on Facebook: “The police incident in downtown Farmington has been cleared. Some of the schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. There was never any direct threat to the schools.”

Lakeville police were assisting with the search. Anchor Bank was on lockdown as well.

Farmington is just south of the Twin Cities metro area.