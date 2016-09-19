Child and 2 adults still missing in Lake Superior

A 14-foot recreational boat owned by Keith Karvonen, who went missing in Lake Superior with two others, Sept. 17, 2016. The U.S. Coast Guard, local agencies and Canadian partners are searching for him. (Photo courtesy of the Karvonen family)

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for two adults and one child who went missing while boating on Lake Superior Saturday night.

Rescue crews searched for 20 hours over an area of approximately 1,500 miles, focusing on the area near the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Coast Guard reported in a news release. The group was in a 14-foot recreational boat, owned by Keith Karvonen, one of the missing individuals. The Coast Guard did not name the other two people missing.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Coast Guard Station Marquette, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina and the Canadian Coast Guard have assisted in the search. A crew from Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts was scheduled to search throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie command center at (906) 635-3233.