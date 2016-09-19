ST. CLOUD - While a stabbing attack happened at a mall in St. Cloud, a Moorhead teen was in the middle of it all.

"Me and a friend were at Payless, looking at shoes and I was sitting on the ground trying on some shoes," Wettstein said.

Seconds later, everything changed for the Moorhead teen.

"These two ladies came running into the store and they like jumped over me and they didn't speak very good English and all we could understand was that there was a guy out there and he had a knife and he was stabbing people," Wettstein said.

Store clerks immediately shut the gates and told everyone in Payless to get to the back of the store.

Wettstein said everyone tried to keep their cool in the time of confusion.

"Just trying to be as calm as possible because none of us knew exactly what was going on," she said.

She said there were rumors of multiple people with knives, and nobody knew how many had been hurt, or when they were going to leave.

All they could do was wait and listen.

"The screaming was one of the loudest things I've ever heard, like when you heard the screams, that was the worst part," Wettstein said.

During all of this, she contacted her family to let them know she was okay.

"My dad texted me saying that my sister had come into his bedroom and said that I had said 'I love you' to her before I left to St. Cloud but she didn't say it until the door shut, and she said 'what if I would have said that and she didn't hear me?'" Wettstein said.

Which Wettstein says really opened her eyes.

"Like three minutes before all this happened, me and my friend were out in the hallway," Wettstein said.

After another hour of waiting, police came to escort everyone one-by-one to the food court for questioning before they were able to leave.

She said now that time has passed, the reality for her is setting in.

"I wasn't as scared as I feel like I should have been, but now I'm kind of afraid to go out and do stuff because you don't know what could happen," said Wettstein.

Wettstein says they were locked in the mall for about four and a half hours before police would let anyone go home.