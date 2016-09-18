UND faithful flock to fan fest

UND men's hockey season ticket holder Susan Anderson has her jersey signed by men's hockey player Tyson Jost at the 2016 UND Fan Fest Sunday.

UND men's hockey player Rhett Gardner returns a newly signed jersey to Jackson Heintz, 5, at the 2016 UND Fan Fest Sunday.

Fighting Hawk fan Aiden Capes, 4, picks up pointers from UND women's hockey player Amy Menke at the 2016 UND Fan Fest Sunday.

The puck won't drop for regular season hockey at the Ralph Engelstad Arena until Oct. 7, but die hard fans with a need to have their UND hockey fix filled poured into Grand Forks Sunday to get to know this year's teams.

The UND Fan Fest gave the Fighting Hawks faithful a chance to meet players on the men's and women's hockey teams and pose with the 2016 National Championship trophy. Fans came with hats, jerseys, posters, pucks and sticks—anything they could get a college hockey player to sign.

All attendees were given a Fighting Hawks stocking cap, posters for both teams and a free lunch.

UND men's hockey has its regular season opener Oct. 7 against Canisius. The women's home opener is Oct. 14 versus Minnesota State Mankato.