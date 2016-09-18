Shad Glaser, 41, of Cass County, makes his toss in a bocce ball match Sunday morning in the Special Olympics. Glaser's team would win the match 16-9.

Shad Glaser felt pretty good about his team's chances to win the bocce ball tournament Sunday, but he didn't seemed too concerned about the outcome either way.

Glaser, 41, of Fargo, has been competing in Special Olympics North Dakota for about 16 years. Twice a week he gets together with teammates and coaches in Fargo to practice. Glaser and teammate Robert Merrick won a mid-morning match 16-9 Sunday, and were getting ready for the final two rounds.

"We're just going to do our best and see what happens," Glaser said.

That was a common attitude in Grand Forks Sunday, where chilly temperature and overcast skies were no match for the spirit and enthusiasm on display at the Special Olympics soccer and bocce ball tournament.

Around 470 athletes competed in the tournament, which has been held in Grand Forks for 17 years, assisted by nearly 400 volunteers.

"It's the most rewarding thing I think you can imagine doing," said Reid Huttunen, director of Special Olympics in Grand Forks.

This year, Huttunen said there were about 200 competitors playing in the bocce ball tournament and 28 teams for soccer. Volunteers from across the region and state showed up to help the tournament this weekend.

David Schmidt, the athletics director for Special Olympics in Fargo, has been involved with the organization for 32 years. He said the thrill of helping can be addicting.

"If you can get somebody out to volunteer the first time, they'll keep coming back," Schmidt said.

The tournament is one of five large, statewide competitions put on by Special Olympics North Dakota each year. Each tournament focuses on a couple of the 15 events offered by Special Olympics year-round. Grand Forks, the home of the state's Special Olympics headquarters, always holds this event in the fall. Those competing in the tournament Sunday had to advance through their area and district to reach the major stage.

"They're here celebrating that they have the ability to play sports," Huttunen said.