Multiple victims stabbed in St. Cloud mall attack

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- An attacker stabbed multiple victims at a St. Cloud mall Saturday but is now believed to be dead inside the mall, St. Cloud police said at a news conference.

About 8:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were called to Crossroads Center in St. Cloud in response to reports of a stabbing.

According to Sergeant Jason Burke of the St. Cloud Police Department, there were multiple stab victims and the individual responsible is believed to be deceased in the mall.

As of 10 p.m., the mall was still on lockdown and searches of the entire mall were being conducted.

More information was to be released at 11 p.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a St. Cloud police officer with an assault rifle could be seen near the west entrance of Macy’s. Other officers were searching shrubbery near the mall with flashlights, according to St. Cloud Times staffers on the scene.

Eyewitness reports from the scene say there may be multiple gunshot and stabbing victims.

Harley and Tama Exsted of Isle, who were in St. Cloud to watch their son play in a college golf tournament at Blackberry Ridge, were in the mall when the incident occurred.

"All of a sudden I heard pop pop pop," Harley said. "I thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running our way."

The couple escaped unharmed and said they helped another woman who was running from the scene to her car.

Desi Spoden, 52, of Sauk Rapids and her husband were in the parking lot awaiting word from their 17-year-old daughter, Katy, who was inside the mall at Lady Foot Locker. They raced to the scene after hearing about the incident.

Spoden said her daughter's friend reached her to let know they were OK. "Her friend called to let us know they were OK; they are on lockdown," she said.

The St. Cloud Times, a Forum News Service media partner, contributed to this report.