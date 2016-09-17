Appreciate your wife Sunday

"I had no idea about it, but now I do," said Grand Forks resident Casey Byram as his wife, Kelli, sat next to him.

The couple of two years laughed when told about the holiday, but Casey said he appreciates everything about his wife, including her support and love.

"I appreciate her making fun of me, making me laugh," he said as they laughed together.

The holiday may be unfamiliar to most people, but it does exist. Wife Appreciation Day honors wives on the third Sunday of September. There are many ways husbands can show their appreciation for their wives, such as buying gifts, taking them out for a spa day or movie, doing chores, cooking dinner or simply telling them how much they love them.

"I'll be milking that tomorrow," Colfax, N.D., resident Twila Moen joked with Mike Moen, her husband of about seven months.

He smiled, adding he was sure there would be plenty of yardwork for him to do.

The history behind Wife Appreciation Day is hazy — it doesn't appear to have a formal origin. Some speculate the holiday was created by a childless woman to make up for Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

For those who are wondering, National Husband Appreciation Day, which is celebrated on the third Saturday in April, is April 15.

Like many others, Dana and Janelle Hermes of Nevis, Minn., didn't know Wife Appreciation Day existed. The married couple of 36 years joked around as Dana Hermes thought of why he appreciated his bride, pointing out he liked her back rubs.

"I haven't given you a back rub in years," she said laughing. "Maybe he is saying that so I give him another back rub."

"I'm priming the rub," he said.

But in all seriousness, he said he loved everything about her.

"I appreciate waking up to her every day," he said. "I couldn't find a better wife in my life.

Mike Moen said the same about his wife, adding he couldn't find the words to describe his love for Twila.

"You can't explain all of the things I appreciate about her," he said. "Every morning I wake up, I appreciate her. She's more than awesome."