Project boosts child support payments for ND families

BISMARCK — More families are receiving child support payments thanks to a first-time project out of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The department's Child Support Program recently announced results of the Amnesty Project, an effort to help parents who are behind on payments to establish continuing monthly support for their children.

"You give a little to get more. That's at the heart of the Amnesty Project, and it's important," said Jim Fleming, program director. "It's a great way for the hole to not get any deeper, and they can dig out of it that much faster."

The two-month project from June 1 through July 31 doubled the number of payment plans signed by parents compared with previous monthly averages. Typically, the agency negotiates about 73 plans each month. Under the Amnesty Project, parents signed 163 payment plans in June and 144 in July.

About 87 percent of those signed in June were still in effect at the end of July, Fleming said, which means they yielded more than just one-time payments. Of the June plans that were not followed, he said, a number have already been re-negotiated with a payment toward past-due support.

Fleming said child support agencies around the country have started amnesty efforts to encourage obligors to start and adhere to payment plans. The North Dakota Amnesty Project offered a limited-time match incentive, which gave eligible parents a $1 "write-off" toward accrued interest or past-due support for every $2 paid toward past-due support. Sixty-four parents took advantage of the incentive, paying a total of more than $108,000 in past-due support, match included. The average individual payment was about $1,700, and the largest was more than $11,600.

Fleming said for parents with suspended driver's licenses or outstanding warrants for non-payment of court-ordered child support, the project also meant they could set up a voluntary monthly payment plan, and in return, Child Support would advocate that their warrant or license suspension be lifted.

Although the project included some temporary incentives, Fleming said Child Support is always flexible when working with parents who are behind on support but willing to start making ongoing, reliable payments.

"One of the things we're trying to overcome is the false impression that we refuse to negotiate," he said, adding the program is realistic about parents' abilities to fulfill support payments.

"(People think) 'Don't even bother talking to Child Support unless you have enough to pay off your full arrears,' " he said. "But that would be like telling somebody, 'You've got to pay off your full mortgage tomorrow.' Very few people could do that."

At the project's start, Child Support sent letters to nearly 2,600 parents with suspended licenses or warrants resulting from non-payment. Now, he said, the program will look at increasing enforcement efforts with parents who were able to begin a payment plan but did not.

Child Support is likely to organize future Amnesty Projects, Fleming said, though the program must be wary of them becoming predictable or frequent.

In the meantime, Fleming said aspects of the project, like compromising assigned arrears in exchange for more payments and being more helpful when it comes to removing warrants, are some things Child Support is considering embedding in its regular procedures.

"Those seem to have a good impact for the obligor and motivate payments," Fleming said. "That's really what we're looking for."

More than $250 million in past-due support is still owed in cases enforced by Child Support, which serves about 66,400 children each year.