Fargo woman accused of striking officer in face

FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo woman was arrested for assaulting an officer after a vehicle crash, police say.

Fargo Police were dispatched to a minor vehicle crash in the 1400 block of 33rd Street South in Fargo Friday.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Kou Gartei, 26, of Fargo, got upset and approached the officer's vehicle after the driver was arrested on a warrant.

The officer ordered Gartei back to the vehicle, and at that time, she punched the officer twice in the face. The officer got her under control and she was placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer, preventing arrest and obstruction of a government function.