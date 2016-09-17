Iowa teen with Down Syndrome nominated for homecoming king

Jonathan Leckband holds hands with S-0 football players prior to flipping the opening coin toss. (Special to the Daily Globe)

Jonathan Leckband (middle) is shown standing on the sidelines on the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School football field. (Special to the Daily Globe)

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Little Jonathan Leckband opened the door dressed in a Batman costume. He was 8 years old, but he looked like he was 4. His slanted eyes and bright smile welcomed the Leckband family to his foster home.

It only took a few seconds for Jonathan to steal the family’s heart.

“We were very self-connected right away,” said Roxann Leckband, Jonathan’s stepmother.

At the time the Leckband family adopted Jonathan, he was living with a foster family in Missouri. Before that, he was in an orphanage after his biological mother and father were unable to take care of him.

“His foster family didn’t want to adopt him because they had adopted three other kids with major health issues, and they thought Jonathan had such great potential that they wanted to make sure he was placed in a good spot,” Roxann said.

It was more than 10 years ago that Jonathan -- who has Down Syndrome -- was welcomed to a new family and new home. On Sunday, he -- along with his family and friends -- will celebrate his 19th birthday.

With excitement on his eyes and while moving his hands up and down, Jonathan told Roxann, “I need a treat on my birthday for my friends. I want a cake with the Green Bay Packers.”

He will celebrate his birthday with all his friends at Pizza Ranch, where he has been working for the last year cleaning tables, picking up plates and even preparing pizzas. He is going to have his favorite pizza -- garlic cheese.

“His birthday parties are pretty awesome; he always invited everybody to his birthday parties,” said Erin Schwarzkopf, Jonathan’s friend since second grade.

Even though Jonathan is excited about his birthday, there is another event he’s eager about. That’s homecoming next week, and he’s especially excited since he was nominated for homecoming king.

“I am very excited because I would love to be king,” Jonathan said. “Vote for me.”

Roxann was very happy for Jonathan when she heard the news, but couldn't help feeling curious about the real reason he was chosen.

“They told me it was not because he had Down Syndrome, but because of his personality,” she said. “I think it has to do a lot with his personality. People just make references how he brightens their day.”

“Everybody is just in a better mood after talking or seeing him,” said Garrett Sayler, a close friend of Jonathan’s.

Jonathan is aware of his Down Syndrome, and Roxann remembers with tears in her eyes the time he realized it.

In 2005, Cole Leckband passed away at age 11. He had Down Syndrome, too, but his health issues were much more serious.

“We have like a little memory area for Cole and the first time he saw it, he pointed and said ‘like me,’ Roxann said.

However, Jonathan has never stopped doing anything he wanted.

“So we always wonder how Jonathan perceives himself, but he sees himself how he really is,” Roxann said. “It is not about his Down Syndrome; it is about who he is.”

According to Ruth Dagel, Jonathan's para-professional since he was in second grade, doctors said Jonathan was not going to be able to write or speak.

“He has done more and above of what they thought,” Dagel said.

Jonathan is poised to graduate from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School this coming spring. He will continue taking classes at the high school, but eventually wants to go to college and move out on his own.

“You can come and visit,” Jonathan told his stepmother.

Jonathan has enjoyed attending high school at S-O for many reasons. People there have been very supportive and understanding of Jonathan's needs, but at the same time have always believed in him.

“He has never been treated like someone that is not able to or someone who would not be able to succeed,” Roxann said. “He has always been pushed.”

Jonathan loves science and physical education classes. He likes to cook, and he enjoys it even more when his mom makes his favorite recipes. He is part of the school choir and theater, and one of his favorite activities is being able to help out the football team.

Dagel recalls one of her favorite memories with Jonathan. The black football jersey Jonathan was wearing that day was a gift from Dagel. The jersey meant something more than just a number for them.

“We were bawling when I gave him that jersey,” Dagel said. “It meant he was part of the team.”

Actually, one of Jonathan’s favorite moments happened while wearing that jersey. He went out to the field during one of the home football games and flipped the coin prior to the opening kickoff.

“I said ‘heads’ and I won,” Jonathan said.

However, it hasn't been an easy path for Jonathan or anyone who has taken care of him. Ruth said one of the hardest parts has been caring for his health needs. Jonathan has a colostomy bag that needs to be changed every couple of hours.

“In fourth grade, he did not like me very much because he hated the medical part of it,” Ruth said.

Roxann also said there was a time when she even questioned herself as to if she and her family were going to be able to take care of Jonathan’s medical issues. Roxann needed to call her husband every time she needed to change the bag.

“When we just first got Jonathan, he was really afraid of having that changed ... he wouldn't let me change it.” Roxann said. “I prayed to God and I said, ‘If you want to me to keep this young man, you have to show me the way to do this. Otherwise, I can't get this figured out.”’

Next time Roxann tried to change Jonathan’s bag, she saw a toy next to his bed. It was a “Toy Story” movie character, and she grabbed and pretended it was talking to him.

“I picked up Woody and I said ...Then all the time that I needed to change him, I took the doll and talked to him and he just laid down,” Roxann said.

She admitted that it has been far from easy to take care of Jonathan, as his needs are very time-consuming. He is able to do some things by himself but requires assistance getting dressed, taking a shower and with his medicines. However, Roxann or her family wouldn’t change a single thing.

“We would do it in a heartbeat; he is a blessing,” Roxann said. “It was like he was meant to be ... to be ours.”